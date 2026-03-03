Iran war may offset India's trade deal gains; Straits of Hormuz closure may shave 50 bps off GDP: Report

MUMBAI: The ongoing crisis in the Middle East could weigh heavily on India’s economy if it drags on, potentially offsetting gains from recent trade deals with the US, the EU and other partners, according to analysts at BMI, a Fitch Group entity.

In a report released on Tuesday, BMI warned that uncertainty is likely to rise sharply from March due to the conflict, dampening investment sentiment in India. “We believe this will discourage investment, offsetting the positive effects from the trade deals on growth,” the analysts said.

The report flagged significant downside risks, particularly if Iran follows through on threats to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. A full closure of the strategic waterway could directly shave up to 50 basis points off India’s GDP through higher energy transportation and import costs, BMI estimated.

At the same time, the agency noted potential upside risks. A new India-US trade deal and a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States striking down former President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariffs could provide a stronger-than-expected boost to growth. BMI said it is assessing India’s evolving geopolitical situation and will update its GDP forecasts after completing the review.