By seeking regime change, a US-Israel war on Iran could ignite West Asia, shake India and the world

NEW DELHI: When the use of military force is tied to regime change, wars stop being limited operations and turn into existential battles. By jointly striking Iran and openly backing the fall of Tehran’s rulers, the United States and Israel have set the conflict on its most dangerous trajectory. And a regime fighting for survival has no premium to calibrate, rather it tends to escalate under fire.

Why the timing is very consequential

The timing is as consequential as the attack itself. Strikes came amid renewed nuclear negotiations, reinforcing Tehran’s belief that diplomacy with Washington offers no protection. For Iranian hardliners, the lesson is simple -- talks invite vulnerability. Any future nuclear restraint becomes politically toxic inside Iran for the hardliners.

First and foremost, if the war lingers on and the negotiating table is not laid out sooner rather than later, that collapse of trust carries global consequences. A negotiated freeze on enrichment, intrusive inspections, and de-escalation mechanisms now appear remote in the given circumstances. Instead, the region risks entering a cycle of retaliation without diplomatic off-ramps for the time being.

Strait of Hormuz

The most immediate global danger lies in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow chokepoint through which roughly one-fifth of global petroleum flows. For India, the exposure is acute. Nearly half of its monthly crude imports -- about 2.6 million barrels per day -- now pass through this corridor. Even without a full blockade, disruption would send oil prices surging. Insurance premiums would spike. Shipping routes would lengthen. Inflationary pressures would intensify across energy-importing economies. India, which imports over 80% of its crude, would face a widening trade deficit and renewed strain on the rupee.

The shock need not stop there. Global supply chains, already fragile, would absorb higher freight costs. Emerging markets would see capital volatility. Energy-importing nations in Asia and Europe would scramble for alternatives, tightening competition for supply and driving hard bargains.