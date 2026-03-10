LIVE | West Asia conflict: Iran vows 'eye for eye' response to attacks; UAE shuts largest refinery after drone strikes

Since the US and Israel unleashed strikes on Iran on February 28, war has spread across the region and casualties have been reported in countries across the Middle East.

The figures are based on numbers released by governments, militaries, health authorities and rescue organisations in the affected countries.

Iran: Iran's health ministry said on Monday that more than 1,200 people had been killed, including around 200 women and 200 children under the age of 12 with more than 10,000 civilians injured.

Israel: Israeli first responders and the country's military have reported 13 people in total killed in Israel.

Lebanon: Lebanon's health ministry said on Monday that 486 people had been killed and 1,313 wounded.

The Gulf: Authorities in Gulf states and the United States' Central Command (CENTCOM) have reported 23 people killed in the neighbouring states since the start of the Iranian attacks.

Most of those killed were military or security personnel, including seven US service members, and 10 civilians.

Iraq: Pro-Iran fighters in Iraq said 16 of their members had been killed in air strikes they blamed on Israel and the United States.

In Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, authorities said one airport guard was killed in a drone attack on Erbil airport, while at least two Iranian Kurdish fighters were killed in Iranian strikes.

Jordan: Jordan's military spokesman Brigadier General Mustafa Hayari said 14 people had been injured in various parts of the country due to falling debris from Iranian missiles and drones.

No deaths have been reported in Jordan.