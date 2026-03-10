'More real than original': AI-enhanced images of real events distort view of West Asia war

The West Asia war has unleashed a torrent of AI-driven disinformation. Beyond entirely fabricated visuals, another kind of content is spreading: authentic images "enhanced" in ways that experts say are subtly distorting perceptions of what's happening on the ground.

In one striking photo, a kneeling US pilot is confronted by a Kuwaiti local, moments after parachuting from his jet. The high-quality image was widely shared online and even published by media outlets. Yet the pilot appears to have only four fingers on each hand.

AFP fact-checkers ran the photo through AI detection tools and found it contained a SynthID, an invisible watermark meant to identify images made with Google AI. But that's not the whole story.

The situation itself appears to be genuine. A video showing the same scene began circulating on social media on March 2, and satellite imagery verified the location. It also corresponded with reports that day that Kuwait had mistakenly shot down three US warplanes.

AFP was also able to locate an earlier version of the photo on Telegram that matched the high-resolution photo exactly, except that it was blurry.

AI verification tools determined this image, which had none of the same detail in the pilot's face, was real. This suggests it may have served as the starting point for the image that returned the Google AI result.

"AI-enhancement may subtly alter textures, faces, lighting, or background details, creating an image that looks more 'real' than the original," said Evangelos Kanoulas, a professor in AI at the University of Amsterdam.

This can "strengthen a particular narrative about an event -- for example, making a protest appear more violent, making a crowd appear larger, making facial expressions more intense."

In another case, social media users shared a dramatic image of a huge blaze near Erbil airport in Iraq, after the area was targeted by Iranian strikes on March 1.

Although SynthID detection recognised the use of Google AI in the picture, it was not a total fabrication. The original version of the image shows the same scene but with a far smaller fire and smoke column, and less vivid colours.