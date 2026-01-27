What we know about the investigations into the Minneapolis shooting death of Alex Pretti

WASHINGTON: The fatal shooting over the weekend of a Minneapolis man has prompted calls for a thorough independent investigation into the second death at the hands of federal immigration officers since the Trump administration began its large-scale operation in the city late last year.

But many of the investigation's details, including the identities of the officers involved and precisely what evidence is being examined, remain unclear even as tensions soar in Minneapolis over the death of Alex Pretti, 37, an ICU nurse.

Any investigation into the details of the shooting will likely be highly scrutinized. The Trump administration has been quick to cast Pretti as an armed instigator, although videos emerging from the scene and local officials contradict that claim.

Here's a look at what's known about the investigation into the shooting and what's not:

Three probes launched

The White House says three federal investigations into the shooting are underway.

During a briefing Monday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI were investigating the shooting and U.S. Customs and Border Protection was "conducting their own internal review."

"As President (Donald) Trump said yesterday, the administration is reviewing everything with respect to the shooting, and we will let that investigation play out," Leavitt added, without providing additional details on the probes.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, which normally plays a key role in any case in which a federal law enforcement officer kills a civilian, is instead only lending support in processing physical evidence from the scene, such as Pretti's gun.

Historically, the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department investigates shootings of civilians by law enforcement officers for potential criminal violations, but there's no indication that they intend to do so in Pretti's case. In the case of Renee Good, who was shot and killed by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis on Jan. 7, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement earlier this month that "there is currently no basis for a criminal civil rights investigation."

Gil Kerlikowske, who headed Customs and Border Protection during the Obama administration, said that when he was at the agency, if a Border Patrol agent used deadly force on the job, it would be "routine" for the FBI to conduct a criminal civil rights investigation, even in cases where the force may have been justified and even if the probe wouldn't necessarily lead to prosecution.

Kerlikowske also questioned why Homeland Security Investigations, an arm within DHS that traditionally probes cross-border issues like drug smuggling and human trafficking, would take a lead role in this investigation.

"This isn't something that HSI has real expertise or does at all," said Kerlikowske. "Shooting and use of force and potential criminal liability is not something that would be in their portfolio."