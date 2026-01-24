Federal officers shoot another person in Minneapolis amid Trump's immigration crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS: Federal officers shot another person in Minneapolis amid the Trump administration's immigration crackdown, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said on Saturday.

Walz, a Democrat, said in a social media post that he had been in contact with the White House after the shooting. He called on the President Donald Trump to end the crackdown in his state. The details surrounding the shooting weren't immediately clear.

"Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now," Walz said in a post on X.