Who was Renee Nicole Good, the woman killed by US immigration police?

WASHINGTON: Renee Nicole Good, who was shot and killed by a US immigration agent on Wednesday in the midwestern city of Minneapolis, was an "extremely compassionate" person, her mother told the Minnesota Star-Tribune newspaper.

"She was extremely compassionate. She's taken care of people all her life. She was loving, forgiving and affectionate. She was an amazing human being," Donna Ganger told the newspaper.

The 37-year-old -- a poet and a mother to three children -- was shot by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer while she was behind the wheel of her car.

The Trump administration was quick to claim her death was an act of self-defense, but local authorities and witnesses dispute that account -- and widely shared video evidence has called into question the officer's use of deadly force.

In 2020, Good earned her bachelor's degree in English literature from Old Dominion University in Virginia, the school said in a statement honoring her Wednesday.

"May Renee's life be a reminder of what unites us: freedom, love, and peace. My hope is for compassion, healing, and reflection at a time that is becoming one of the darkest and most uncertain periods in our nation's history," university president Brian O. Hemphill said.