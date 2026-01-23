'Dehumanizing portrayal': Fury grows over five-year-old's detention in US immigration crackdown

MINNEAPOLIS: US federal officials struggled Friday to quell growing outrage over the detention of a five-year-old boy in a massive immigration crackdown in Minneapolis, as businesses in the city shut down in protest at the ongoing raids.

The superintendent of Columbia Heights Public Schools, where Liam Conejo Ramos was a preschool student, said the child and his Ecuadoran father, Adrian Conejo Arias -- both asylum seekers -- were taken from their driveway as they arrived home.

Ramos was then used as "bait" by immigration officers to knock on the door of his home to draw out those inside.

Thousands of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have been deployed to the Democratic-led city, as President Donald Trump presses his campaign to deport illegal immigrants across the country.

In defiant comments Thursday, Vice President JD Vance confirmed Ramos was among those detained, but argued that agents were protecting him after his father "ran" from officers. "What are they supposed to do? Are they supposed to let a five-year-old child freeze to death?" he said.

The UN rights chief Volker Turk called on US authorities to end the "dehumanizing portrayal and harmful treatment of migrants and refugees."

Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro, whose constituency includes a San Antonio ICE detention center to which it was thought Ramos was taken, rejected Vance's explanation.

"My staff and I have been trying to figure out his whereabouts, make sure he's safe, and also to demand his release by ICE," he wrote on X.

Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino defended his officers' treatment of Ramos, telling reporters Friday: "I will say unequivocally that we are experts in dealing with children."