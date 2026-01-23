US federal agents detain 5-year-old boy, school official says he was used as 'bait'

Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that “ICE did NOT target a child.” She said Immigration and Customs Enforcement was arresting the child’s father, Adrian Alexander Conejo Arias, who McLaughlin said is from Ecuador and in the U.S. illegally. He fled on foot, “abandoning his child,” she said.

“For the child’s safety, one of our ICE officers remained with the child while the other officers apprehended Conejo Arias,” McLaughlin said, adding that parents are given the choice to be removed with their children or have them placed with a person of their choosing.

Minnesota has become a major focus of federal immigration sweeps. Greg Bovino, a U.S. Customs and Border Protection official who has been the face of the crackdowns, said immigration officers have made about 3,000 arrests in Minnesota in the last six weeks.

Others offered to take the child

Stenvik suggested that the father did not run. She said another adult who lives at the home was outside when the father and son were taken, but agents wouldn't leave Liam with that person. DHS didn't immediately respond to an email Thursday asking if Conejo Arias had asked to keep his son with him.

Mary Granlund, school board chair for Columbia Heights Public Schools, told reporters Thursday that she had told agents she would take the child before they left with him.

Rachel James, a Columbia Heights city council member who lives nearby the family, said she saw another neighbor from across the street tell the agents they had papers authorizing them to take care of Liam on behalf of the parents. The agents ignored them, James said.

The family's lawyer, Marc Prokosch, said Thursday that Liam and his father were taken to an immigration lockup in Dilley, Texas, and that he assumes they're in a family holding cell. He said they have not been able to have "direct contact" with them.