Minnesota gears up for anti-immigration enforcement protest Friday despite dangerous cold

MINNEAPOLIS: A vast network of labor unions, progressive organizations and clergy has been urging Minnesotans to stay away from work, school and stores Friday to protest against immigration enforcement in the state.

"We really, really want I.C.E. to leave Minnesota, and they're not going to leave Minnesota unless there's a ton of pressure on them," said Kate Havelin of Indivisible Twin Cities, one of the more than 100 groups that is mobilizing. "They shouldn't be roaming any streets in our country just the way they are now."

The Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul have seen daily protests since Renee Good was fatally shot by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer during an operation on Jan. 7. Federal law enforcement officers have surged in the area for weeks and have repeatedly squared off with community members and activists who track their movements online and in streets.

On Thursday, a prominent civil rights attorney and at least two other people involved in an anti-immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a Sunday service at a Minnesota church were arrested.

Vice President JD Vance visited Minneapolis to meet with ICE officials. He said repeatedly that he believed the fraught situation in Minneapolis would improve upon better cooperation from state and local officials, and he encouraged protests to remain peaceful.

Friday's mobilisation was planned as the largest coordinated protest action to date, including a march in downtown Minneapolis despite dangerously cold temperatures that the National Weather Service forecast in the single to double digits below zero (-20 to -30 degrees Celsius).

While organizations have asked participants to prepare for the cold, Havelin compared the presence of immigration enforcement to just such winter weather warnings.

"Minnesotans understand that when we're in a snow emergency … we all have to respond and it makes us do things differently," she said. "And what's happening with ICE in our community, in our state, means that we can't respond as business as usual."