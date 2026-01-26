Democrats vow to oppose homeland security funds after Minnesota shooting as shutdown risk grows

WASHINGTON: Democratic senators are vowing to oppose a funding bill for the Department of Homeland Security following the shooting death of a 37-year-old Minnesota man, a stand that increases the prospect of a partial government shutdown by the end of the week.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in a social media post hours after the Saturday shooting, said that what is happening in Minnesota is "appalling" and that Democrats "will not provide the votes to proceed to the appropriations bill if the DHS funding bill is included."

Six of the 12 annual spending bills for the current budget year have been signed into law by US President Donald Trump. Six more are awaiting action in the Senate, despite a revolt from House Democrats and mounting calls for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's impeachment.

If senators fail to act by midnight Friday, funding for Homeland Security and the other agencies covered under the six bills will lapse.

"Democrats sought common sense reforms in the Department of Homeland Security spending bill, but because of Republicans' refusal to stand up to President Trump, the DHS bill is woefully inadequate to rein in the abuses of ICE," said Schumer, D-N.Y. "I will vote no."

The White House reached out to Senate Democrats late Sunday, as have Republicans, according to a Senate Democratic leadership aide who insisted on anonymity to discuss the private talks.

But they have not yet raised any realistic solutions, the aide said.

Republicans will need some Democratic support to pass the remaining spending bills in time to avoid a partial shutdown.

That support was already in question after Renee Good, a mother of three, was fatally shot and killed earlier this month by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Minneapolis. But the fatal Saturday shooting of Alex Pretti, an intensive care unit nurse, quickly prompted Democrats to take a more forceful stand.

On Sunday, House and Senate Democrats convened separate conference calls as they privately assess next steps and press to restrain the Trump administration's immigration enforcement operations.