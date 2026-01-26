Greg Bovino, the cruel face of Trump’s ‘turn and burn’ immigration crackdown

WASHINGTON: Clad in tactical gear with a helmet and hurling a tear gas canister at protesters, Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino has become the public face of US President Donald Trump's aggressive deportation campaign.

Bovino's public profile rose further in recent days as he defended violent immigration sweeps in Minneapolis, which culminated Saturday with federal agents fatally shooting 37-year-old ICU nurse Alex Pretti, the second citizen to be killed in the heavily Democratic northern city in several weeks.

The Trump administration swiftly accused Pretti of seeking to harm immigration agents, saying he was in possession of a pistol, despite footage from the scene showing that Pretti never drew a weapon, as agents fired multiple shots after throwing him to the ground.

Bovino doubled down, saying it was the agents, not Pretti, who were the victims in the confrontation. "The fact that they're highly trained prevented any specific shootings of law enforcement, so good job for our law enforcement in taking him down before he was able to do that," Bovino told CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday.

He added: "It's too bad the consequences had to be paid because he injected himself into that crime scene. I can't say that enough. He made the decision to go there."

Cesar Garcia Hernandez, an immigration law professor at Ohio State University, said that with the Trump administration seeking to deport millions of undocumented migrants, Bovino is the man for the job.

"He is turning the aggressive rhetoric that we see from (Homeland Security) Secretary (Kristi) Noem, President Trump and other top officials into an operational reality," Garcia Hernandez told AFP.