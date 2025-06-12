Dozens of LA-area mayors demand the Trump administration stop intensified immigration raids

LOS ANGELES: Dozens of mayors from across the Los Angeles region banded together Wednesday to demand that the Trump administration stop the stepped-up immigration raids that have spread fear across their cities and sparked protests across the U.S.

But there were no signs President Donald Trump would heed their pleas.

About 500 of the National Guard troops deployed to the Los Angeles protests have been trained to accompany agents on immigration operations, the commander in charge said Wednesday. And while some troops have already gone on such missions, he said it’s too early to say if that will continue even after the protests die down.

“We are expecting a ramp-up,” said Maj. Gen. Scott Sherman, noting that protests across the nation were being discussed. “I’m focused right here in LA, what’s going on right here. But you know, I think we’re, we’re very concerned.”

Hours later, a demonstration in Los Angeles’ civic center just before start of the second night of the city’s downtown curfew briefly turned chaotic when police in riot gear — many on horseback — charged at a group, striking them with wooden rods and later fired crowd control projectiles, including one that struck a woman who writhed in pain on the ground. After the curfew went into effect, a handful of arrests were made before the area cleared out and the evening quieted down.

The LA-area mayors and city council members urged Trump to stop using armed military troops alongside immigration agents.