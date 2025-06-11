Raids in Southern California rattle immigrant communities, including those in US legally

10% of LA residents don't have legal immigration status

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass denounced the raids and the deployment of troops, saying Tuesday that the actions were aimed at intimidating the area's vast immigrant population, one of the country's largest. She said she has heard even immigrants with legal status are being swept up and that the raids may continue for months.

An estimated 950,000 people in Los Angeles County do not have legal immigration status, according to the Migration Policy Institute. That is about a tenth of the county's population, and they include cooks, nannies, hotel employees, street vendors, gardeners, construction workers and garment workers.

"Families across the city are terrified," Bass said. "They don’t know if they should go to work, they don’t know if they should go to school."

She said many of those detained have had no contact with their loved ones or lawyers. The raids have only fueled unrest in the city, Bass said.

"They were going to go after violent felons, drug dealers, and I don’t know how that matches with the scenes that we saw of people outside Home Depot running through the parking lot, because they were afraid that they were going to get arrested," she said.

Saraí Ortiz said her father, Jose, worked for Ambiance for 18 years. “It was really painful to see him arrested on Friday with his co-workers,” she told the crowd in Spanish.

A judge signed a search warrant that there was probable cause to conclude that Ambiance was using fake documents for some workers, said Ciaran McEvoy, a spokesperson for the US attorney’s office in Los Angeles.

The US Department of Homeland Security has not shared details about the arrests. "Ambience Apparel has never created any fictitious documents for its workers," Benjamin N Gluck, an attorney representing the company, said in a statement.

"The company obeys, and continues to obey, all applicable laws. We support our workforce, many of whom have worked faithfully for the company for decades."

The Trump administration did not respond to emails from The Associated Press asking about whether any of the immigrants detained in the raids had criminal records.