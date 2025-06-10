Trump deploys additional 2,000 National Guard troops, 700 US Marines to protest-hit Los Angeles

US President Donald Trump authorised on Monday the deployment of an additional 2,000 National Guard members and about 700 Marines to help respond to the protests in Los Angeles over his administration's immigration raids, officials said.

The order would put them on active duty.

One official warned, however, that the order was just signed and it could take a day or two to get troops moving. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss troop movements.

California's Governor Gavin Newsom called the move reckless and “disrespectful to our troops” in a post on the social platform X.

“This isn’t about public safety. It’s about stroking a dangerous President’s ego,” he said.

“Trump is trying to provoke chaos by sending 4,000 soldiers onto American soil,” Newsom added.

Trump had already mobilised 2,000 National Guard members to the country's second most populous city on Saturday, with some 300 taking up positions protecting federal buildings and officers on Sunday.

And on Monday, the Pentagon deployed about 700 US Marine Corps (USMC), the country's maritime land force service, to Los Angeles to help National Guard members respond to protests over immigration raids, officials said, as California sued Trump over his use of the Guard troops and demonstrators took to the city's streets for a fourth day.

The Marines are being deployed from their base at Twenty-nine Palms in the Southern California desert to protect federal property and personnel, including federal immigration agents, US Northern Command said in a statement.

The deployment of active-duty military personnel like USMC into a community of civilians within the US is a highly unusual measure.

Monday's demonstrations were was far less raucous, with thousands peacefully attending a rally at City Hall and hundreds protesting outside a federal complex that includes a detention center where some immigrants are being held following workplace raids across the city.