Trump flexes strongman instincts with US military at Los Angeles protests

WASHINGTON: US Donald Trump likes to show off his strongman credentials at cage fights and military parades. And over the weekend, the US president did it by sending troops into Los Angeles (LA).

Trump deployed the National Guard after clashes sparked by immigration raids, marking the first time since 1965 that a president has done so without a request by a state governor. His administration said Monday it was also sending 700 active-duty Marines to America's second largest city.

The moves once again showed Trump pushing presidential power to its limits at the start of a second term that has begun with what critics say is a distinctly authoritarian edge.

The Republican has warned that troops could be sent "everywhere" -- sparking fears that he will send the military out into the streets across America to crack down on protests and dissent.

"It's a slippery slope," William Banks, a law professor at Syracuse University, told AFP.

"If the president tries to do more, he's cutting against the grain in the United States of a long history of leaving law enforcement to civilians."

The protests in LA are in many ways the showdown that Trump has been waiting for. The US president has been spoiling for a fight against California's Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, and he is now doing so on his signature issue of immigration.

Newsom has bitterly accused the "dictatorial" president of manufacturing the crisis for political gain -- while Trump suggested the governor, a potential 2028 presidential contender, could be arrested.

Democratic California senator Alex Padilla slammed what he called "the behavior of an authoritarian government."

Rights groups have also opposed it.

Hina Shamsi of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said in a statement that Trump's response was "unnecessary, inflammatory, and an abuse of power."