‘We’re suing him’: California Governor slams Trump’s National Guard move as protests continue across LA

California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, told MSNBC that he plans to file suit Monday against the Trump administration to roll back the National Guard deployment, which he called “an illegal act, an immoral act, an unconstitutional act.”

In a post on X, Newsom said, “This is exactly what Donald Trump wanted. He flamed the fires and illegally acted to federalise the National Guard. The order he signed doesn’t just apply to CA. It will allow him to go into ANY STATE and do the same thing. We’re suing him.”