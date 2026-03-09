Australia grants asylum to 5 members of the Iranian women's football team

WELLINGTON: Australia has granted asylum to five members of the Iranian women’s football team who were visiting the country for a tournament when the Iran war began, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said Tuesday.

The announcement followed days of urging by Iranian groups in Australia and by U.S. President Donald Trump for the Australian government to offer help to the women, who had not spoken publicly about a wish to claim asylum.

The team drew widespread speculation and news coverage in Australia when players didn't sing the Iranian anthem before their first match.

In the early hours of Tuesday morning local time, Australian federal police officers transported five of the women from their hotel in Gold Coast, Australia “to a safe location” after they made asylum requests. There, they met with Burke and the processing of their humanitarian visas was finalized, the minister told reporters in Brisbane hours later.

“I don't want to begin to imagine how difficult that decision is for each of the individual women, but certainly last night it was joy, it was relief,” said Burke, who posted photos to social media of the women smiling and clapping as he signed documents. “People were very excited about embarking on a life in Australia.”

The women granted asylum were happy for their names and pictures to be published, he said. Burke added that the players wanted to make clear that they were "not political activists.”