USS Tripoli carrying 2,200 Marines navigates Indian Ocean en route West Asia as conflict escalates

At least one US Navy warship carrying more than 2,000 Marines is on its way to the Middle East, signaling an additional military buildup in the region and fueling speculation about the possible deployment of American ground forces into Iran, according to a report by USA Today.

According to the reprot, satellite images showed the USS Tripoli, an America-class amphibious assault ship, along with two escort vessels, travelling southwest across the South China Sea on March 15. The warship was spotted near Singapore a day later, and it is reportedly currently navigating the southern Indian Ocean, close to Indian waters, as it heads toward the Middle East. It remains unclear whether the two escort ships accompanying the Tripoli will continue with the amphibious assault ship or detach along the route.

The Tripoli is carrying personnel from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, a rapid-response force of approximately 2,200 Marines and Navy sailors based in Okinawa, Japan. The MEU contains both ground and aerial combat units, allowing it to respond to a wide spectrum of operational requirements. An MEU is composed of four elements. The command element serves as the headquarters for the unit and allows a single command structure to coordinate all ground, aviation, and combat service forces. The ground combat element is built around a Marine infantry battalion and is reinforced with tanks, artillery, amphibious vehicles, engineers, and reconnaissance assets.

The air combat element consists of a helicopter squadron that includes transport helicopters of various types and attack helicopters, jets, air defense teams, and ground support personnel. Finally, the logistics combat element provides critical support to the MEU, including medical and dental assistance, motor transport, supply, equipment maintenance, and coordination for amphibious landings.