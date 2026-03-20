DGCA flags West Asia risks, asks airlines to avoid Gulf airspace

India’s aviation regulator has advised airlines to avoid parts of the Gulf airspace and prepare contingency plans as tensions escalate in West Asia, sources said.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has asked carriers to factor in evolving security risks and ensure operational readiness, including alternate routing strategies. The advisory comes amid disruptions to key air corridors that connect India with Europe, North America and West Asia.

Air India, which operates several long-haul flights through the region, has already begun rerouting services to bypass restricted airspaces over Iran and Iraq. These diversions have led to longer flying times. In view of this, the DGCA has granted the airline temporary relaxation in flight duty time limitations until the situation stabilises, according to sources.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said the government is in continuous dialogue with airlines and foreign regulators to minimise disruptions and ensure passenger convenience. He described West Asia as a critical transit region for Indian aviation, particularly for flights to Europe and the United States.

Naidu acknowledged operational challenges, noting that some airports in the region are intermittently non-functional due to the conflict. He said efforts are under way to maintain stability in airline operations while prioritising safety.