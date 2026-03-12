DGCA: Strict safety norms for foreign airlines in India

NEW DELHI: In a move to put in place a robust system to grant authorisation for foreign airlines that want to operate in India, the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has decided to update and digitalise the existing process. It has released a draft to strengthen its oversight over foreign airlines.

The fresh Aeronautical Information Circular (AIC) is an update over the framework in operation since September 2020 which lays the guidelines for authorisation to foreign airlines under bilateral air services agreements.

“The objective is to align the guidance with current regulatory practices and digital processes. A key transformational change in the draft AIC is the integration of the eGCA platform (digital platform of DGCA) for submission and processing of applications for grant of operating authorisation and approval of schedules, thereby replacing the earlier largely manual submission process and facilitating electronic processing,” the circular said.

The DGCA introduces the mechanism of Passenger Grievance Redressal Framework, ensuring that foreign airlines operating in India are aligned with the passenger grievance handling and consumer protection mechanisms applicable within the country.

It also introduces provisions to address unforeseen or urgent operational circumstances, wherein the foreign scheduled airlines require permissions beyond normal office hours.

The documentation requirements to be submitted by designated foreign airlines have been rationalised. They include details on Air Operator Certificate, operating specifications, safety oversight arrangements in the Country the operator belongs to, fleet details, and other clearances.

“In the draft AIC, the foreign scheduled carriers have been allowed to operate their approved flights with certain revisions without seeking prior approval of DGCA subject to submission of requisite documents and updation of the information in the eGCA platform,” it added.

The regulator has invited feedback on the draft from all stakeholders by April 9.