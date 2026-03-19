LIVE | West Asia war: Netanyahu denies dragging US into war, says Israel 'acted alone' in Iran gas field attack

TOP DEVELOPMENTS

'Acted alone' in Iran gas field attack: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel had acted unilaterally in striking Iran's massive South Pars gas field. He also denied what he called "fake news" that Israel had dragged the US into war with Iran.

Israel told not to attack Iran gas field: US President Donald Trump said he had told his ally Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to carry out any more strikes on gas fields in Iran, which retaliated to an earlier attack by hitting Qatari energy sites.

Iran vows 'zero restraint': Iran vowed to hit hard if its energy facilities were attacked again. "ZERO restraint if our infrastructures are struck again," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on X.

Israel refinery hit: Israeli media reported that an oil refinery in the northern city of Haifa was hit, after the military warned of incoming missiles from Iran.

Qatar PM slams gas hub attack: Qatari PM Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani warned that Iran's attack on the country's main gas hub risked "significant repercussions for global energy supplies" and was "clear proof" that Iran wasn't only targeting US interests in the war.

No US ground troops: US President Donald Trump said he was not sending ground troops to Iran. "If I were, I certainly wouldn't tell you. But I'm not putting troops," Trump told reporters as he met Japan's prime minister in Washington.

No 'time frame' for ending Iran war: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Thursday there is no "time frame" for ending the war against Iran. He added that the Pentagon has requested over $200 billion in additional funding from Congress to pay for the conflict.