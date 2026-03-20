From Ali Khamenei to Larijani, a look at Iran's leaders killed in Israeli-US war

US-Israeli airstrikes after almost three weeks of war have killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei and a whole echelon of the political and military elite in the Islamic republic.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday said Iran is "being decimated" while the Israeli army on its Persian-language X account described the Iranian leadership as a "house of cards that is collapsing."

But several key figures have survived and the Islamic republic has shown resilience in rapidly replacing killed leaders and also keeping up the war against the US and Israel.

In the latest such attack, the spokesman of the Revolutionary Guards Ali Mohammad Naini was killed in a US-Israel strike at dawn on Friday, according to the force.

Here is a recap of the some of the key figures killed so far in the war:

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Khamenei, Iran's number one since 1989, was killed in the first hour of the war on February 28 in a strike on a meeting of senior officials in Tehran that also left his daughter-in-law, daughter and at least one grandchild dead, according to reports.

His low-profile son Mojtaba survived -- although reportedly with injuries -- and took over as supreme leader.

He has yet to make a public appearance. Ali Khamenei has yet to be buried although Mojtaba has said in a written statement he saw the body.