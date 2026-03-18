Iran's new supreme leader vows revenge for Larijani killing as Israel kills another top official

Iran suffered a fresh blow Wednesday with the killing of its intelligence minister as the new supreme leader, yet to be seen since replacing his slain father, vowed to avenge the death of the country's security chief.

Israel's latest high-profile scalp was intelligence minister Esmail Khatib, with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian branded his death a "cowardly assassination."

News of Khatib's death came the day after Iranian security chief Ali Larijani was confirmed killed in an Israeli strike.

After crowds gathered in central Tehran for Larijani's funeral, Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei declared in a written message that his killers would pay.

"Every drop of spilled blood comes at a price, and the criminal murderers of these martyrs will soon have to pay it," added Mojtaba Khamenei, in a message published on his official Telegram channel.

The new supreme leader's whereabouts remain a mystery and he has not be seen since the war began, despite taunts from US President Donald Trump that he might not even be alive.