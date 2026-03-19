'Hope and fear': Iranians celebrate Persian new year under shadow of war

Sarvanaz remembers celebrating Iranian new year as a girl under the bombs of the Iran-Iraq war. As Tehran is again shaken by explosions, she said marking the Nowruz festival has again taken on new meaning.

"For me, it's an obligation of being Iranian, it's our root, it's not just celebrating springtime and rebirth of the earth," the 45-year-old told AFP from Paris, where she lives now. "For me it's resistance."

The ancient holiday is celebrated in Iran and neighbouring countries on the equinox in March, typically marked by weeks of anticipation as families prepare Haft-Seen tables -- a symbolic arrangement of foods and objects, including apples, sprouted greens, painted eggs and poetry.

This year Sarvanaz, who asked to only use her first name for security, decorated her egg with a blue sky and a sun. "For me it's peace, it's a sky with no bombs and always shining."

Iranians inside the country and around the world are marking the Nowruz holiday on Friday under the shadow of the US-Israeli war with Iran that has sent shockwaves around the world.

But while the conflict has made marking the normally joyful festival of spring and the new year painful for some, many told AFP it felt even more important to celebrate under the circumstances.

Sarvanaz's parents in Iran will also celebrate, she said, though she may not be able to be in touch with them as usual due to the near-total communications blackout since the war started.

In Tehran in the days before the holiday, there was a sense of normalcy with shops open and streets again full of traffic, but there was little of the usual celebratory atmosphere, AFP reporters there said.

While many may forgo the usual travel or gatherings this year, others in Iran said they would still celebrate.