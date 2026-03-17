West Asia war: Tehran residents flee north to Iran's quiet 'Riviera' amid daily airstrikes

PARIS: No explosions, few police checks and well-stocked shops: in the relaxed Caspian Sea resorts where many Tehran residents have fled, the ongoing war seems far away.

"It seems as though people barely realise that there's a war happening," said an Iranian woman in her thirties, who decamped there from the capital. "Or they are not paying much attention to it," added the woman, who agreed to be interviewed by AFP on condition of anonymity.

She was speaking from Babolsar, one of the towns on the Caspian Sea coast known as Iran's "Riviera" due to its beaches and more laid-back atmosphere than the big cities.

"The region has not been targeted by missile attacks, except for a single one in Behshahr," a small town in Mazandaran province, the woman explained.

Located around 200 kilometres (125 miles) north of the capital beyond the Alborz mountains, the Caspian coast is a popular destination for Tehran residents, who flock there in normal times for weekends and holidays.

It has cooler weather than Tehran in the stifling summer months, as well as looser enforcement of religious rules on alcohol and extra-marital relationships, contributing to its appeal and hedonistic reputation.

The world of wealthy Tehranis vacationing on the Caspian coast was the subject of the acclaimed 2009 film "About Elly" from Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi.