Iran intensifies attacks on energy sites in Gulf and Israel after attack on key gas field

Energy infrastructure is targeted around the Gulf

Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE denounced the Iranian attacks. Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit called them a "dangerous escalation."

But Iran showed no signs of backing down.

Saudi Arabia said its SAMREF refinery in the Red Sea port city of Yanbu was hit. Saudi Arabia had begun pumping large volumes of oil west toward the Red Sea to avoid the Strait of Hormuz.

Qatar, a key source of natural gas for world markets, said extensive damage was caused by Iranian missiles hitting the Ras Laffan LNG facility, where production had already been halted after earlier attacks. Damage to the facility could delay Qatar's ability to get supplies to the market even after the war ends.

Two refineries in Kuwait and gas operations in Abu Dhabi also were targeted by Iran, local authorities said.

In Israel, more than a half-dozen waves of Iranian attacks targeting large parts of the country sent millions of people to shelters. The strikes caused damage to buildings but no significant casualties were reported.

After the latest Iranian barrage, Israeli Energy Minister Eli Cohen said the electricity grid in northern Israel sustained some damage. He said crews had restored electricity to some areas and were working to restore it in others.

Israeli media showed images of black smoke rising from an oil refinery in the northern city of Haifa. They said initial assessments show that part of an Iranian cluster munition hit the refinery.

Israel's Kan 11 public broadcaster aired images on television showing a thick plume of dark smoke rising from the area of the refinery. In a post on X, Kan reported that there were no concerns that hazardous materials had leaked.

Trump says he urged Netanyahu ‘don’t do that’

Iran stepped up its attacks on Gulf energy facilities after Israel hit South Pars, the Iranian part of the world's largest gas field, which is located offshore in the Persian Gulf and owned jointly with Qatar.

Iran condemned the strike on South Pars, with President Masoud Pezeshkian warning of "uncontrollable consequences" that "could engulf the entire world."

In Washington, President Donald Trump said that Israel would not attack South Pars again. But he warned on social media that if Iran continued striking Qatar's energy infrastructure, the US would retaliate and "massively blow up the entirety" of the field.

Asked if he’d spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu about the attack, the president replied, “Yeah, I did, I did. I told him, ‘Don’t do that.’”

Trump continued, “And he won’t do that.” But he added, “We’ve- we’re independent. We get along great. It’s coordinated. But, on occasion, he’ll do something. And if I don’t like it. And so we’re not doing that anymore.”

Trump appeared to be suggesting that he’d spoken to Netanyahu only after Israeli forces hit South Pars, the Iranian part of the world’s largest gas field, which is located in the Persian Gulf and owned jointly with Qatar.

A person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that the United States was informed about Israel’s plans to strike Iran’s massive South Pars natural gas field, but did not take part in the attack.

With some 80% of all power generated in Iran coming from natural gas, according to the International Energy Agency, the attack directly threatens the country's electricity supplies. Natural gas is also used to supply household heating and cooking across the Islamic Republic.

"Israel's target selection in this war has heavily focused on the institutions, leaders and infrastructure," the New York-based Soufan Center said in a research note. "It now seeks to inflict additional pressure on the regime by making the living conditions for civilians intolerable."