'Pandora's box of chaos': Few easy ways out for Trump as war with Iran drags on

The military doctrine was developed in 2005, after the United States toppled the governments of Iraq and Afghanistan, French researcher Elie Tenenbaum, of the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI), said.

It was meant to help a decentralised military command evade a debilitating loss of top leadership, and "the regime seems pretty intact, despite the fact that it has lost some very senior leaders," said Ali Vaez, Iran project director at International Crisis Group.

That allows Tehran to roll out a "three-part strategy," Vaez said: "First, ensure survival. Second, keep enough retaliatory capacity to be able to stay in the fight. And then third was to prolong the conflict" so that "you can end it on your terms."

All of that spells trouble for Trump as the war draws in US allies and drives up the cost of living at home and abroad.

Worldwide fallout

With its missiles and a vast supply of relatively cheap drones, Iran has struck a marina in Dubai and oil tankers at sea, expanding the war to US allies in the Gulf, Turkey, Cyprus and and elsewhere.

Meanwhile in Lebanon the Iran-backed Hezbollah is trading missile fire with Israel, and Iranian forces have all but closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery that normally hosts a fifth of the world's crude oil traffic.

Oil and petrol prices have spiked or sparked rationing in countries from the United States to Bangladesh to Nigeria.

Air traffic has slowed and foreigners are fleeing the Gulf, whose image of business-friendly stability has taken a huge hit.

Oil importing countries around the world have released some 400 million barrels of strategic fuel reserves, though it has hardly eased the pain.

In Kenya, tea sellers are watching stocks pile up unsold as maritime trade lines come under pressure and shipping insurance spikes.

Bangladesh has rationed fuel and deployed the military to ward off unrest.

"We knew that this will open up a Pandora's box of chaos," said the Gulf International Forum's Aziz Alghashian, a Saudi analyst.

He also said there was "anger" among Gulf states that had put "so much investment in" diplomacy with Iran.