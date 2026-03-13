Trump bragged about low gas prices. The Iran conflict has him doing an about-face

WASHINGTON: Since starting a war with Iran caused oil and gasoline prices to spike, US President Donald Trump has pivoted from a focus on keeping energy prices low to trying to paint high oil prices as a positive.

The about-face comes as Trump's team has struggled to offer a clear plan for opening up the critical Strait of Hormuz so that tankers full of oil and natural gas are no longer stranded — even as the administration took a series of decisions to try to quickly stabilize surging prices.

"The United States is the largest Oil Producer in the World, by far, so when oil prices go up, we make a lot of money," Trump said on Thursday on his social media site.

It was only last month, in his State of the Union address, that Trump had bragged about gas prices at $2.30 a gallon, a figure that has since soared more than 50% to a national average of $3.60 a gallon, according to AAA.

The flip-flop shows Trump's political interests at home are suddenly at odds with his desire to flex America's muscles on the global stage. It comes at a precarious time for Trump's party, ahead of the November midterm elections.

Trump has said that high gas prices helped him defeat his predecessor, Joe Biden. But he told reporters on Saturday that he had no worries about the rising costs that could influence voters this year, and create pressure for him to end the conflict prematurely.

The investment bank Goldman Sachs on Thursday said that based on its forecasts and historic experience, higher oil prices would cause inflation to be higher, growth to be slower and the unemployment rate to increase by the end of the year.