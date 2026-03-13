'Watch what happens': Trump issues new threat to Iran's leaders as war rattles energy supplies

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a new threat online to Iran's leadership, writing: "Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today." Trump tallied the damage inflicted on Iran and its leaders and called it a "great honor" to be responsible for it.

Trump made the post on Friday on his Truth Social website, saying that “Iran’s Navy is gone, their Air Force is no longer, missiles, drones and everything else are being decimated, and their leaders have been wiped from the face of the earth.”

Trump's remarks came in response to Iran's new leader issuing his first public statements on Thursday, resolving to keep fighting, promising more pain for Gulf Arab states and threatening to open "other fronts" in a war that has already disrupted world energy supplies, the global economy and international travel.

The remarks by Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei came as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country's attacks were creating conditions for the Iranian population to topple the government.

"It is in your hands," Netanyahu said at a news conference, addressing the Iranian people. "We are creating the optimal conditions for the fall of the regime." Netanyahu also denounced Khamenei as a "puppet of the Revolutionary Guards."

Khamenei is close to Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and is widely seen as even less compromising than his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei said in a statement read by a state TV news anchor that he was keeping a "file of revenge." He did not appear on camera and has not been seen since his father and wife were killed in the war's opening salvo, which also wounded him, according to an Iranian ambassador.

Since the start of the war, US and Israeli strikes have targeted security checkpoints in Iran to undermine the government's ability to suppress dissent, according to Armed Conflict Location and Event Data, the US-based independent monitoring group known as ACLED.

Intense airstrikes hit early Friday around Iran's capital, Tehran, as well as outlying areas. It was not immediately clear what had been targeted.