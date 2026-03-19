Iranian strikes cause extensive damage at major Qatar gas hub

DOHA: Two waves of Iranian strikes caused "extensive damage" at Qatar's main gas hub, the country's state-run energy firm said on Thursday, with President Donald Trump warning Iran against further attacks on the facility.

Iran had vowed to target energy infrastructure across the Gulf after a strike that Trump said was carried out by Israel on Iranian facilities at South Pars field, Iran's part of the world's largest known gas reserve.

Missile strikes on the Ras Laffan Industrial City on Qatar's north coast on Wednesday caused damage to a gas-to-liquids facility and early on Thursday sparked "sizeable fires and extensive further damage" to several liquified natural gas facilities, QatarEnergy said in a statement.

Qatar's interior ministry said crews brought all fires under control at the Ras Laffan site, without reporting any injuries.

The country's defence ministry said Qatar was attacked by ballistic missiles from Iran, targeting the energy hub.

While the UK maritime agency reported on Thursday that a projectile hit a vessel near Ras Laffan and that all crew were safe.

Qatar is one of the world's top liquefied natural gas producers, alongside the United States, Australia and Russia.