What is 'bunker buster'? The US bomb that could reshape Israel-Iran conflict

As Israel's confrontation with Iran escalates, the American-made GBU-57 'bunker buster' bomb has drawn renewed attention as the only weapon capable of striking Iran's deeply buried nuclear sites, raising questions over whether US President Donald Trump will authorise its use as he mulls over military intervention.

While Israel has already targeted multiple nuclear-related sites and struck key military positions, Fordo — Iran’s heavily fortified underground uranium enrichment plant — remains untouched.

Its depth and construction make it nearly impossible to destroy without outside help, raising questions about whether the United States might intervene more directly by deploying its bunker-busting bomb.

What is the ‘bunker buster’?

The “bunker buster” broadly refers to bombs designed to penetrate deep underground before detonating.

In this case, it specifically refers to the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator, a 30,000-pound (13,600 kg) precision-guided bomb designed to destroy deeply buried bunkers and tunnels, according to the US Air Force.

Measuring 6.6 metres in length and equipped with a hardened steel casing and specialised delayed-fuse system, the GBU-57 is capable of penetrating up to 200 feet (61 meters) through rock or concrete before exploding — much deeper than standard munitions.

“It’s not going to immediately explode under that much shock and pressure,” said Masao Dahlgren, a missile defense fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS). “These weapons need to be designed with thick, hardened casings to punch through layers of rock.”

The US began designing the bomb in the early 2000s, and Boeing was awarded an order for 20 units in 2009.

How is the bomb deployed?

The only aircraft capable of deploying the GBU-57 is the US B-2 Spirit stealth bomber, produced by Northrop Grumman.

While theoretically any aircraft with sufficient capacity could deliver it, only the B-2 has been configured and tested for the task. With a range of 7,000 miles (11,000 km) without refueling — and over 11,500 miles (18,500 km) with aerial refueling — the B-2 can reach targets worldwide.