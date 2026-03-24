Oil industry pushing for ethanol as clean cooking fuel to reduce dependency on imported LPG

NEW DELHI: The petroleum industry on Tuesday urged industry players to develop ethanol as a clean cooking fuel for Indian households as part of efforts to reduce dependence on imported LPG and expand biofuel use.

R S Ravi, Director (Downstream) at the Federation of Indian Petroleum Industry (FIPI), made the appeal while addressing the All India Distillers' Association (AIDA) conference, highlighting ongoing research into ethanol-based cooking stoves.

"A lot of work is happening" at agencies like the LPG Equipment Research Centre (LERC) and various IITs to develop ethanol-compatible and efficient cooking stoves, with prototypes likely to be ready soon, Ravi said.

He sought active support from the All India Distillers Association (IDA) and its members on two key fronts: connecting with manufacturers to scale up production of these stoves, and more importantly, developing a viable supply chain to deliver ethanol directly to households.

"This is a different ballgame. As of now, the way you are supporting the oil industry is by supplying bulk--It needs to change," Ravi stated.

"How this supply chain is going to be developed, what form it needs to be delivered, the form factor is very critical." He added, "Can AIDA come forward and give us ideas in terms of how we make this ethanol as a cooking fuel possible in India?"