Crude tumbles, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation

HONGKONG: Oil prices tumbled and stocks rose Wednesday on hopes for a de-escalation of the Middle East war after Washington sent a peace plan to Iran, while Tehran announced it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

After nearly four weeks of conflict, investors jumped on the first signs that hostilities could wind down, though analysts pointed out that the arrival of more US troops in the region suggested the chance of escalation remained.

The economic impact of the crisis has begun to bite around the world, with governments looking to cut energy consumption and airlines scaling back flights.

Both main crude contracts plunged more than six percent -- with Brent back below $100 -- after US President Donald Trump voiced optimism at ending the war and said officials were "in negotiations right now". Iran has not confirmed any formal talks.

"They did something yesterday that was amazing actually. They gave us a present and the present arrived today. And it was a very big present worth a tremendous amount of money," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

"That meant one thing to me -- we're dealing with the right people."

He did not explain further but said it related to the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of global oil and gas flows and which Iran has largely blockaded, sending global energy prices soaring and fuelling fears of another surge in inflation.

Trump said that he sent a plan and that it "all starts with, they cannot have a nuclear weapon", while the New York Times quoted unnamed officials saying the 15-point proposal was sent through Pakistan.

Israel's Channel 12 said that Trump was suggesting a one-month ceasefire during which they would discuss handing over Iran's enriched uranium and banning further enrichment, while Tehran would also ensure safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Israeli report also said Iran would see an end to all sanctions and receive assistance in developing civil nuclear energy.