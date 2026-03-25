Oil falls over 5% and world shares gain over possible de-escalation of Iran war

HONG KONG: Oil prices fell more than 5 per cent and world shares gained on Wednesday over the possibility of a de-escalation of the Iran war and negotiations between the United States and Iran.

US futures were up 0.9 per cent.

In early European trading, Britain's FTSE 100 rose 1 per cent to 10,072.60.

France's CAC 40 was up 1.4 per cent to 7,855.31, while Germany's DAX was 1.6 per cent higher at 22,989.80.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 was up 2.9 per cent to 53,749.62, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.6 per cent to 5,642.21.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.1 per cent to 25,335.95, while the Shanghai Composite index was 1.3 per cent higher at 3,931.84.

Labubu doll maker Pop Mart's Hong Kong-listed shares fell 22.5 per cent, after it announced annual revenue for last year that was largely in line with analysts' estimates.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.9 per cent, while Taiwan's Taiex was up 2.5 per cent.

US President Donald Trump's claims of progress being made from talks with Iran this week and his postponement on Monday of a deadline to "obliterate" Iran's power plants over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have also fuelled optimism that an end to the Iran war could come soon.

Trump's administration has offered a 15-point ceasefire plan to Iran, but an Iranian military spokesperson mocked the US' attempt at a ceasefire deal Wednesday.