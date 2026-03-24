$650M in just minutes: Oil bets jump before Trump's Iran claim, sparks insider trading alarm

"I HAVE INSTRUCTED THE DEPARTMENT OF WAR TO POSTPONE ANY AND ALL MILITARY STRIKES AGAINST IRANIAN POWER PLANTS AND ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE FOR A FIVE DAY PERIOD," US President Donald Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on Monday at 4:34 pm (IST).

However, about 15 minutes before this announcement, an unusually large number of oil trades were made — far more than normal — placing bets in a way that later benefited from falling prices, raising questions over the timing and whether some traders had prior insight into the decision.

Between 4:19 pm and 4:20 pm (IST) on Monday, oil trading volumes surged to about $580 million, according to the Financial Times, while Bloomberg estimated the value at around $650 million.

During this two-minute window, around six million barrels of oil — including Brent crude from Europe and West Texas Intermediate (WTI), a US grade of light, easily refined crude — were traded, far above the usual 700,000 barrels at that time over the past five days, Bloomberg reported.

And about 15 minutes later came Trump's post citing "very good" talks to end the conflict. This sparked a big sell-off in global energy markets, with crude prices dropping over 14%, while S&P 500 futures, European and Asian stocks jumped as investors retracted bets on a prolonged conflict.

Therefore, traders who wagered on falling prices ahead of the announcement likely profited from Trump’s sudden reversal, raising questions about whether some acted on advance knowledge.

However, this is clearly not a one-off.