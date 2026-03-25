S&P lifts FY27 growth by 20 bps to 7.1% on strong consumption, exports

MUMBAI: Despite every other economist revising down their growth forecasts for the country by 50-110 bps to a low of 5.9% next fiscal due to the many shocks from the Iran war, the largest rating agency S&P Global has raised its forecast by 20 bps to 7.1%. It cited private consumption, investment and exports as the key drivers, but warned that the war could strain the fiscal position due to higher energy prices.

The upward revision signals the agency’s confidence in the country's economic momentum driven by domestic consumption, irrespective of rising global uncertainties.

"We project real GDP growth to moderate to 7.1% in the fiscal year ending in March 2027, up by 20 bps from the previous forecast, but down 7.6% in fiscal 2026. Key drivers are resilient private consumption, a modest recovery in private investment, and solid exports," S&P Global Ratings said Wednesday.

For fiscal 2026, it has revised upwards its forecast by 40 bps to 7.6% and for fiscal 2027 by 20 bps to 7.1%.

The ratings agency, which has the lowest investment grade sovereign rating for the country at BBB-, has also upgraded its projections for the following years, increasing FY28 growth by 20 bps to 7.2% and for FY29 by 20 bps to 7%, pointing to sustained expansion over the medium-term.

Moody’s Analytics had on Monday revised down the GDP forecast for the next fiscal by 50 bps to 6.9%, but warned that if the war lasts longer, it could shave as much as 400 bps off the economy next fiscal. On Tuesday, economists at the leading Wall Street brokerage Goldman Sachs slashed their forecast by as much as 110 bps to a low 5.9%. Both cited the many ripple effects of the Iran war on the economy from both macro and micro levels as the war has sent oil prices soaring by over 50% and left 20% of global oil supplies out of the market as Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz.

S&P cited strong private consumption, investment, and exports as key drivers of growth for the next fiscal and its optimism comes from the belief that the country will continue to be a fast-growing major economy, despite potential risks like rising energy prices.

However, the report notes that geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could strain the fiscal position due to potential impacts on energy prices and trade.