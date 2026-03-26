Goyal pushes for dispute settlement reform, flags risks of plurilateral deals at WTO

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday called for urgent reforms at the World Trade Organization, stressing the need to restore its credibility and address systemic gaps that have weakened the multilateral trading system. Goyal said that the dysfunctional dispute settlement mechanism has deprived member countries of effective redressal. He underlined the need to reinstate a fully functional, automatic and binding dispute resolution system, which has remained stalled for years.

The minister also expressed his concerns against incorporating plurilateral agreements into the WTO framework without consensus, noting that such moves can dilute the rights of non-participating countries.

“A dysfunctional dispute settlement system has deprived members from effective redressal. We must restore the automatic and binding dispute settlement system. The incorporation of plurilateral outcomes into the WTO framework should be based on consensus and not impair existing rights of non-parties or cast additional obligations on them,” said Goyal.