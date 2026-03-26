'Misleading and incorrect': Reliance Industries denies reports that it purchased Iranian oil

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday denied purchasing crude oil of Iranian origin, as reported in the media.

In an official statement, the company categorically rejected the claims, calling them “baseless” and “misleading.” RIL emphasized that the reports have led to incorrect conclusions and do not reflect the company’s operations or sourcing practices.

“We categorically reject recent media reports that the company has purchased crude oil of Iranian origin,” the statement said. “These reports are baseless, leading to misleading and incorrect claims.”

The company also urged media organizations to exercise greater diligence, stressing the importance of verifying facts before publication.