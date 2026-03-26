New I-T Act rollout will have overlaps, other compliance hiccups: Experts

With the new Income Tax Act 2025 being implemented from April 1, the transition from the old Act of 1961 to the new Act will have some practical challenges and confusions. From the overlapping period during which both the new and old Acts will be effective to the selection of sections, taxpayers may face teething troubles.

"The transition will not be immediate. Instead, both the old Income Tax Act, 1961 and the new Act will operate simultaneously for some time. The taxability depends on the financial year in which the income is earned — not when the return is filed," said Nitin Mohan Kashyap, director, Coopers Tax Consulting.

For instance, income earned for the financial year ending March 31, 2026 (FY26) will continue to be governed by the Income Tax Act, 1961. Even though the return for this period will be filed later (in July 2026), and the new law may already be in force by then, the applicable law will still be the old one.

According to Kashyap, this overlap could extend beyond just a couple of years. For example, the tax department has the authority to reopen past assessments for up to 4-6 years. Even if such reassessment happens under the new regime timeline, the applicable law will still be the old Act of 1961 if the income pertains to earlier years.