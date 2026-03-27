Housing sales drop 7% as homebuyers from West Asia hit pause button on investments in Indian real estate

Hit by the ongoing conflict in West Asia, housing sales in the first quarter (January-March) of calendar year 2026 fell 7% quarter-on-quarter across India’s top seven cities to 101,675 units (worth Rs 1.51 lakh crore) in contrast to 108,970 units (worth Rs 1.60 lakh crore) sold in the preceding fourth quarter (October-December) of CY 2025, according to property consultant Anarock.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, said that while India’s residential segment’s long-term fundamentals remain strong, the short-term tremors of the Iran war were clearly visible in the first quarter.

“The 7% dip in sales tracks the war-induced uncertainty, with sentiment and sales clearly affected by surging oil and construction prices - particularly in March. The decline also aligns with large numbers of prospective Middle Eastern homebuyers, who invest significantly in Indian real estate, hitting the pause button under the war cloud,” added Puri.

Given the low housing sales base in the corresponding period last year, Q1 2026 marked a 7% annual rise in sales across the top seven cities. Back in Q1 2025, 93,280 units worth Rs 1.42 lakh crore were sold in these cities. Thus, housing sales value is down by 5% Q-o-Q but has risen 6% annually.

City-wise, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Bengaluru accounted for 48% of total sales in this quarter. Interestingly, Chennai recorded the highest (18%) quarterly drop in housing sales, but also saw the highest yearly gain of 31%.