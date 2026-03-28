Conflict‑driven jitters push occupancy in many hotels down to single digits in West Asia

The hospitality sector in West Asia has witnessed a sharp decline in business with occupancy levels at many hotels plunging to single digits as the conflict in the region, which began on February 28, shows no signs of abating. Industry executives say that travellers are currently reluctant to visit the region for either leisure or business.

“Along with this, airlift into these markets has dried up. This is why hotels in this region are experiencing a crisis. So in the short term, the Middle East is pretty tough. We're also at the end of the high season there, meaning the impact will continue but it will be less severe as the coming months are an offseason period anyway,” said Christopher Hartley, CEO of Global Hotel Alliance.

He added that, besides the key destination Dubai, other markets such as Bahrain, Doha, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and Israel are also severely affected.

The ongoing conflict in West Asia, escalating since late February 2026 involving the US-Israel coalition and Iran tensions, has severely disrupted global and regional travel, causing massive cancellations and revenue losses for hotels and airlines. While the US and Israel forces have primarily targeted Iran and certain regions of Lebanon, Iran has launched a massive campaign against nations that have a US airbase and military interests in the region.

According to the World Travel and Tourism Council, the region is losing at least $600 million in visitor spending per day due to declining travel demand. The Middle East attracts about 5% of international tourists and 14% of global transit traffic. Hubs such as Dubai, Doha, and Abu Dhabi, which used to handle over half a million passengers daily, have experienced closures, affecting both tourists and connecting passengers.