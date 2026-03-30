Ex-HDFC chairman Chakraborty denies quitting due to power struggle with CEO

MUMBAI: With the regulatory radars of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Sebi on him, Atanu Chakraborty, the past part-time chairman of HDFC Bank, on Monday denied news reports that the real reason for his exit was the power struggle he had with the CEO. He also washed his hands off the huge pounding the country’s most valued bank has taken since his abrupt resignation.

Chakraborty resigned on March 18 more than a year ahead of his second term citing 'incongruence' with his values and ethics of certain developments in the bank in the last two years. HDFC Bank stock has lost a whopping 12% or Rs 1.52 lakh crore worth of investor money since then.

On the first day after the dramatic development, the stock, which is the most valued banking stock and also the second most valuable company in the country, plunged 9% intra-day and closed 5% down and the next day it closed another 2.5% lower and since then lost another 5%. This also led to Jefferies exiting the bank.

In an interview given to a news channel on Monday, Chakraborty said that the stock slump has nothing to do with his resignation. “I completely refute that there was value erosion of the bank’s stock on account of my resignation,” he said.

Chakraborty, the former financial services secretary and a batch mate of former RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, was very vocal about Sebi’s criticism of him. “I have only referred to what is in the public domain; if someone is using the word insinuation for my letter, they need to read the dictionary," he said.