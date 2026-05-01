Apple leads Wall Street toward more records as oil prices pull back

Stock prices generally tend to follow the path of corporate profits over the long term, and US companies have been blowing past earnings expectations for the first three months of 2026. A little more than a quarter of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported already, and 84% of them have topped analysts' estimates, according to FactSet. The index is on track to deliver roughly 15% growth in profit from a year earlier.

Estee Lauder's stock climbed 6.8% after reporting better earnings than expected, thanks in part to strength in China, and raising some of its upcoming financial forecasts. Colgate-Palmolive added 2.7% after likewise delivering bigger results than expected, though CEO Noel Wallace said it expects "volatile macroeconomic conditions and slower category growth to continue in 2026."

The main uncertainty for the global economy is where oil prices will go because of the Iran war. Brent's price spurted higher early this week on worries that the war will keep the Strait of Hormuz closed for a long time. That would in turn keep oil tankers pent up in the Persian Gulf instead of delivering crude to customers worldwide.

But such moves have been quick to reverse throughout the war, as hopes rise and fall for a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. On Friday, the price for a barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, fell 2.2% to $108.00 and trimmed its gain for the week to roughly 9%. Brent was selling for a little more than $70 per barrel before the war began.

That rise since the end of February helped two of the biggest US oil-and-gas companies report stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. But stock prices nevertheless fell for both Exxon Mobil, 0.9%, and Chevron, 0.8%, as oil prices regressed and each reported drops in net income from a year earlier.

The fall in oil prices also helped Treasury yields ease in the bond market. So did a report in the morning that said growth for US manufacturing was a touch softer last month than economists expected.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 4.36% from 4.40% late Thursday. Such drops in yields can make mortgages and other loans for US households and businesses cheaper to get, and they also tend to give upward pushes to prices for stocks and all kinds of other investments.

Many stock markets abroad were closed for May Day. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4%, and London's FTSE 100 fell 0.2%.