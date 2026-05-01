Fuel price hike likely in near future, say government sources

Amid speculations over a possible fuel price hike after the conclusion of Assembly elections in four key states, government sources on Friday said the Centre may raise prices, in view of the mounting losses and prevailing global energy market conditions.

International crude oil prices this week climbed to a four-year high of USD 126 per barrel before cooling down slightly, but remained above USD 110 a barrel as ship transits through the Strait of Hormuz remained restricted and US and Iranian leaders traded barbs amid stalled peace talks.

Government sources said the possibility of a petrol and diesel price hike in the near future is not ruled out.

However, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, earlier in the day, assured that the country will be shielded from the global shock while stressing that prices have not been increased in the last four years.

"If the time comes, the government will take the necessary decisions," the minister said.

The Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), making a statement on behalf of the industry, also said petrol and diesel prices and domestic LPG rates are not being increased despite a surge in international energy costs.