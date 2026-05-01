Noida International Airport to commence operations from June 15

MUMBAI: Noida International Airport (NIA) will commence commercial flight operations from June 15 2026.

The start of services follows the inauguration of the airport by the Prime Minister last month and the receipt of approval for the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

The approval confirms that the airport’s security framework, systems and operating procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements, ahead of the launch of commercial services.

IndiGo will operate the first flight from Noida International Airport, marking the start of scheduled passenger services, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express. Further details on schedules, destinations, and passenger services will be shared in due course.

“The commencement of commercial operations also represents an important step in strengthening regional connectivity, supporting economic development, and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment across the wider region,” said NIA in a statement.