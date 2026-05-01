Noida International Airport to commence operations from June 15

MUMBAI: Noida International Airport (NIA) will commence commercial flight operations from June 15 2026.
The start of services follows the inauguration of the airport by the Prime Minister last month and the receipt of approval for the Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.
The approval confirms that the airport’s security framework, systems and operating procedures are in place in line with regulatory requirements, ahead of the launch of commercial services.
IndiGo will operate the first flight from Noida International Airport, marking the start of scheduled passenger services, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express. Further details on schedules, destinations, and passenger services will be shared in due course.
“The commencement of commercial operations also represents an important step in strengthening regional connectivity, supporting economic development, and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment across the wider region,” said NIA in a statement.
The airport recently appointed Nitu Samra as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on an interim basis until the Board of Directors can conclude a formal selection process.
The Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar, developed by Zurich Airport International AG via Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), launched Phase I with a Rs 11,200 crore investment.
This flagship project, spanning over 1,300 hectares, aims to handle 12 million passengers annually initially, with total projected costs reaching Rs 29,560 crore to become a major logistics and economic hub near Delhi-NCR.
The airport is intended to complement Indira Gandhi International Airport as part of the Delhi-NCR region's dual-airport system.
The Union Government approved the airport project in June 2017, and the Civil Aviation Ministry gave in-principle approval to the Uttar Pradesh government to build the airport in May 2018.
PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the airport on 25 November 2021, and in June 2022, the Tata Project was awarded the civil construction contract for the first phase.
Originally slated for opening in 2022, the project faced multiple delays. It was only last month that the airport received its aerodrome licence from the DGCA.
NIA is described as a four-phase project with an initial capacity of 12 million passengers annually in Phase I, with scalability to 70 million passengers annually with its full development