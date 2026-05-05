India-UK FTA impact: JLR slashes prices by up to Rs 75 lakh 

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday announced a significant price reduction for its UK-imported Range Rover models, following changes enabled by the India–UK Free Trade Agreement. The price revision by the Tata Motors (TMPV) owned British company comes ahead of the implementation of the India-UK FTA.

JRL has slashed prices of its flagship Range Rover SV from Rs 4.25 crore (ex-showroom) to Rs 3.5 crore, marking a steep cut of up to Rs 75 lakh. Likewise, the Range Rover Sport SV has been repriced from Ras 2.75 crore to Rs 2.35 crore. The revised prices are effective immediately.

JLR stated that the price revision reflects the new duty structure applicable to completely built units (CBUs) imported from the UK under the FTA framework. However, prices of locally manufactured models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, and other domestically assembled variants remain unchanged.