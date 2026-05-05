India-UK FTA impact: JLR slashes prices by up to Rs 75 lakh 

NEW DELHI: Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) India on Tuesday announced a significant price reduction for its UK-imported Range Rover models, following changes enabled by the India–UK Free Trade Agreement. The price revision by the Tata Motors (TMPV) owned British company comes ahead of the implementation of the India-UK FTA.
JRL has slashed prices of its flagship Range Rover SV from Rs 4.25 crore (ex-showroom) to Rs 3.5 crore, marking a steep cut of up to Rs 75 lakh. Likewise, the Range Rover Sport SV has been repriced from Ras 2.75 crore to Rs 2.35 crore. The revised prices are effective immediately.
JLR stated that the price revision reflects the new duty structure applicable to completely built units (CBUs) imported from the UK under the FTA framework. However, prices of locally manufactured models such as the Range Rover Evoque, Range Rover Velar, and other domestically assembled variants remain unchanged.
Prices of JLR’s popular SUV Defender and Discovery will also remain unchanged as they are produced in Europe and are not covered under the India–UK FTA. JLR has vehicle manufacturing plants in the U.K., China (joint venture), Slovakia, India, and Brazil, as well as seven technology hubs across the globe.
“In anticipation of the India-UK FTA being implemented, we are pleased to extend its benefits to our clients. The updated pricing of Range Rover SV and Range Rover Sport SV underscores our customer-first approach and commitment to building long-term relationships with our clients,” said Rajan Amba, Managing Director, JLR India. Amba is confident that the FTA will strengthen the JLR India growth story.
The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), signed in July 2025, is set to take effect in May 2026, slashing duties on around 99% of Indian exports to the UK and about 90% of UK exports to India. The deal seeks to double bilateral trade to over $100 billion by 2030.