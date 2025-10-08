Starmer calls India-UK FTA best secured; UK bets big on education, aviation

NEW DELHI: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on a two-day visit to India, has termed the recently signed India–UK Free Trade Agreement the “best secured trade deal in British history” -- a landmark pact he described as a turning point in bilateral relations.

Positioning the deal as a catalyst for a new era of economic and strategic ties, Starmer vowed to fast-track its implementation “as soon as humanly possible,” a day ahead of his bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mumbai.

Starmer accompanied by a high-powered delegation of British CEOs, university heads, entrepreneurs, and cultural leaders, signals a renewed push to fast-track the benefits of the FTA signed in July 2025. “We signed a major trade deal with India in July, the best secured by any country, but the story doesn’t stop there,” he said. “India is poised to become the third-largest economy by 2028. Trade with them is about to become quicker, cheaper, and more ambitious.”

The India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) promises sweeping tariff reductions. India will slash tariffs on 90% of UK product lines- average duties dropping from 15% to just 3%. In return, the UK will eliminate tariffs on 99% of Indian exports. Whisky producers stand to gain immediately, with tariffs falling from 150% to 75%, then to 40% over the next decade — giving the UK a sharp competitive edge in a booming market.