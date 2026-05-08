Hyundai sets 8-10% volume growth target in FY27, posts 22% drop in Q4 profit

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has set a target of achieving 8-10% volume growth in the domestic market this fiscal (FY27) on the back of new product launches and network expansion. The Korean auto major will launch two new nameplates this fiscal year, which include one localised dedicated electric vehicle (EV) in the compact SUV space and one internal combustion engine (ICE) SUV in the heavily crowded mid-size segment.

To support the growth and expansion, HMIL announced capital expenditure of Rs 7,500 crore in FY27, its highest outlay in recent years. Hyundai also announced the expansion of its Pune facility by another 70,000 units post Phase-II expansion in 2028, taking its overall capacity to 1.14 million units by 2030.

“Both these launches are expected to meaningfully boost our volumes and act as a powerful catalyst for our next phase of growth…Notably, both these launches are positioned in high-demand segments aimed at broadening our portfolio and deepening our presence,” Tarun Garg, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer said while announcing HMIL’s Q4FY26 and FY26 financial results.

Hyundai on Friday reported 22.22% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,255.6 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4FY26) ended March as compared to Rs 1,614.3 crore profit in the same period last fiscal. The company attributed the decline in PAT primarily to higher commodities prices. However, consolidated revenue grew by 5.4% year-on-year to Rs 18,916.2 crore in Q4FY26.