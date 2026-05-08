India’s oil firms take Rs 30,000 crore hit to hold fuel prices steady amid global energy shock

NEW DELHI: India's state-run oil marketing companies have bled an estimated Rs 30,000 crore in losses since mid-March as they kept fuel and LPG supplies flowing without raising retail prices despite facing an energy disruption that is bigger than all previous crises combined.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have maintained uninterrupted supplies of petrol, diesel, LPG, aviation turbine fuel and other petroleum products since the start of the West Asia conflict, without raising retail prices despite a more than 50 per cent surge in input costs.

Their supply networks were stretched to the limit, as panic buying triggered a sharp spike in demand after the war disrupted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for the majority of India's energy imports. Yet there was no dry out or price increase.

In doing so, the three companies together incurred an estimated Rs 30,000 crore in under-recoveries - the gap between input costs and realised retail prices - since mid-March, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.

This loss would have swelled to nearly Rs 62,500 crore had the government not cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre each, they said.

Brent crude - the world's most traded oil benchmark - was hovering around USD 72 per barrel before the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran on February 28, triggering a sharp escalation in West Asia tensions. Prices then surged as the conflict widened and shipping risks intensified in the Strait of Hormuz, with reports of disrupted tanker movement and heightened supply fears.